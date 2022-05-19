'No advantages' for Scheffler

TULSA (Oklahoma) • Scottie Scheffler's hot form and Jordan Spieth's quest for a career Grand Slam will seize the spotlight in today's opening round of the 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

World No. 1 Scheffler has won four times in his past eight starts, including the Masters, and will be teeing off alongside two other reigning Major champions.

He will play the first two rounds together with reigning US Open champion Jon Rahm, the world No. 2 from Spain, and third-ranked Collin Morikawa, last year's British Open winner, in a traditional PGA Tour feature threesome.

It is a pairing that stokes the competitive fire in Scheffler, who has been on an incredible run since earning his first victory at Phoenix in February.

"I don't feel any different," he said. "When I show up to tournaments, it's a little bit different.

"There's more people hollering at me when I'm playing a practice round. But I kind of stay in my own little bubble. I want to win this tournament as bad as any other one. For me, not much changes."

As far as Scheffler is concerned, everyone in the field has an equal opportunity to clinch the second Major of the year this weekend, and that means he has to "put it all on display".

"I don't get any extra shots this week," he said. "It's nice to have the (No. 1) ranking, but at the end of the day, I don't have any advantages over the field.

"My game feels like it's in a good spot. I've been on a pretty good run here recently. You've got to have really faith in all aspects."

History can be made on Sunday as Scheffler will try to become the first golfer since Jack Nicklaus, who did so in 1975, to win the Masters and PGA Championship in the same year.

Fellow American Spieth is also gunning for a place in the record books - he will join Tiger Woods, Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen as the only players to sweep all four Majors in their careers with a triumph here.

The world No. 9 secured last month's RBC Heritage title and was second at last week's Byron Nelson event. He is looking forward to the challenge that is Southern Hills, hosting a Major for the first time since 2007 and vastly changed since then.

"I think it's going to be one of the higher-scoring PGAs that we've seen," said Spieth, whose last Major win came five years ago.

"It's a great test."

Morikawa, Rahm, who comes off a victory two weeks ago at the PGA Mexico Open, world No. 4 Cameron Smith of Australia, the reigning Players' Championship winner, and FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay are all in the mix.

But four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka still sees Scheffler as the man to beat.

"He's No. 1 in the world. That usually has something to do with it," he said. "I think confidence, too.

"No. 1 in the world, you've got that swagger when you walk on the range. I know I did. I'm pretty sure everybody else that has been No. 1, you've got a little extra strut."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

