No. 1 spot 'doesn't really matter' to Ko

MIAMI • Ko Jin-young is placing thoughts of her world ranking aside as she fired five birdies in a five-under 67 on Friday to seize a one-stroke lead over fellow South Korean Kim Sei-young and American Lexi Thompson in the LPGA Tour Championship.

World No. 1 Ko, playing just her fourth LPGA event of the pandemic-disrupted season, had a 36-hole total of nine-under 135.

With a US$1.1 million (S$1.5 million) winner's prize on offer, she could end up topping the 2020 money list with a win despite making so few starts.

She was not even assured a place in the Tour Championship until she tied for second in the US Women's Open last week.

However, she was trying to focus on her game, rather than the trophy or the fact that one of her closest pursuers, Kim, is also chasing her for the world No. 1 ranking.

"World ranking, my opinion is it's just (doing) little things to play golf," she said. "So if I play good I can do world ranking No. 1 still. If not and then she plays good she can do it... it doesn't really matter."

The second-placed duo was the last two winners of the season-ending event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida: 2019 champion Kim and 2018 winner Thompson.

Kim signed for a second-round 69 while overnight leader Thompson, seeking a first victory this year, carded a 71.

Ko, three adrift to start the day, gained steam with birdies at the sixth and 10th, then picked up three strokes in the space of four holes with birdies at the 14th, 15th and 17th. She drained a long birdie putt at the 15th for a share of the lead and was alone in front after a birdie at the par-five 17th.

"I want to go bogey-free (the) next two days, so I'm looking forward to the weekend," she said.

Kim got off to a sizzling start, with four birdies in the first five holes before bogeys at the seventh and ninth. She tapped in a birdie putt at 14 that briefly gave her the solo lead on eight-under, but she could not find another birdie as Ko edged ahead.

Thompson, seven-under to start the day, made a promising start with a birdie at the second, but stalled with bogeys at the third and ninth. She was back in contention with birdies at the 14th and 15th, and maintained her momentum with a superb up and down from a tough lie in the bunker at the 17th.

Australian Hannah Green, whose two LPGA titles include the 2019 Women's PGA Championship, fired five birdies in a four-under 68 that put her in solo fourth on 137.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LPGA TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Day 4: StarHub Ch 204, tomorrow, 2am