Nine birdies in nine holes for England’s Matt Wallace in Dubai

DUBAI - England’s Matt Wallace made nine birdies in his last nine holes at the race to Dubai for the lowest round in the season-ending tournament’s history.

The 33-year-old shot a 12-under par 60 but it took the world No. 87 to 16-under par total and to the top of the leaderboard.

However, it’s the first time that a player has birdied all nine holes of any half of the golf course.

Two Ryder Cup stars - England’s Dubai-based Tommy Fleetwood and Norway’s Viktor Hovland - both shot rounds of 66, but could not make a birdie on the par-5 18th hole and remained one shy of Wallace at 15-under.

Denmark’s Jeff Winther, assisted by two eagles on the back nine, moved into solo fourth place at 14-under after a round of 64.

Defending champion and world No. 3 Jon Rahm was in tied ninth place with a bogey-free 67, while world No. 2 Rory McIlroy finally came into his own with a 65 that elevated him to tied 19th place.

Wallace said he was unaware that he had a chance to shoot a 59. He missed his second shot on the par-5 18th to the right bunker and made his up-and-down for a birdie when an eagle would have cracked the 60 barrier.

“Kind of gutted now actually. It was a great opportunity to do it. I’ve done it at Moorpark on the West Course, which is only a par 68, but to do it out there would have been really special today,” said Wallace, who had earlier missed a short four-footer putt for birdie on the seventh hole.

Asked if he’d sleep well given the US$3 million (S$4 million) winner’s cheque within his grasp tomorrow, Wallace said: “I will. If there was a competition for sleeping, I’d be on the podium each time.

“Money doesn’t drive me. It inspires me a little bit, but the bigger the tournament, I want to compete in them against the best players. I am happy we’re doing that this week.”