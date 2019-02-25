New direction for SICC

The Singapore Island Country Club (SICC) golf redevelopment and planning committee chairman Kenneth Chen, deputy chairman Tay Joo Soon, chairman Khoo Boon Hui, president Andrew Low and club captain Ivan Chua posing on the New Course yesterday. They were among more than 80 golfers and club officials who gathered at the 18th hole of the New Course for a ground-breaking ceremony after a charity golf game. Construction work will start today for a $50 million renovation project on SICC's New and Millennium golf courses.