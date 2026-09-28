‘Never lost faith’: US complete largest final- day comeback to win Presidents Cup

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(From left) Americans Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark and Sam Burns reacting on the 18th hole on Sept 27.

MEDINAH - The United States made a stunning rally to capture an 11th consecutive Presidents Cup on Sept 27, completing a 17-13 victory over the Internationals with US President Donald Trump in attendance.



The hosts completed the largest final-day comeback in event history, prevailing in nine of 12 singles matches (with one tie) on the final day.

Jacob Bridgeman secured the clinching point at Medinah by sinking a four-foot par putt at the 18th hole to defeat Australian Min Woo Lee 1-up.

The Americans improved to 14-1-1 in the biennial rivalry after trailing 10.5-7.5 entering 12 concluding singles matches, the Internationals poised to end a 28-year win drought but failing.

The Americans, boasting eight of the world’s 11 top-ranked golfers, won on the same suburban Chicago layout where Europe took the 2012 Ryder Cup with the famed “Miracle at Medinah” fightback.

“These guys never lost faith,” US captain Brandt Snedeker said. “I told the guys last night that funny stuff happens here. Medinah’s got a history of funny things happening, and sure enough, they went out there and played their asses off. I’m so damn proud of those guys.”

Trump, who attended last year’s US Ryder Cup loss, added to a 2026 live sports viewing list including the World Cup final, NBA Finals, collegiate American football, UFC and IndyCar events plus PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV tournaments.

“He told me I was going to bring some energy today for you guys. You guys need it,” Snedeker said. “And I told him if we did this, he gets all the credit. So thank you, President Trump.” AFP, REUTERS