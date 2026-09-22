Nelly Korda won’t play WTGL’s inaugural season, but door ‘not closed’

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Nelly Korda previously called it a miss to not have LPGA stars teeing it up alongside. The WTGL is a separate product from the men’s version.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda will not participate in the first season of the WTGL, the women’s counterpart to the men’s indoor golf league co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

That does not mean that Korda is cold on the idea for good.

Rufus Hack, the president of golf for Woods’ and McIlroy’s company TMRW Sports, said at the women’s tech-infused indoor team golf league’s (WTGL) media day that TMRW had discussions with Korda’s camp.

“We had lots of conversations with Nelly and her team, and effectively the decision was made that she wasn’t going to participate in Season 1,” Hack said.

“The door is certainly not closed for season two and beyond, and we continue to have very constructive conversations. And we would love Nelly to be part of WTGL at some point.”

In the past, Korda explained her stance that both sides would benefit from having LPGA stars tee it up alongside the men – calling it “a huge and unbelievable miss” in comments to Golfweek back in January.

“It would have been the first time that men and women were on the same playing field, playing for the same amount of money,” Korda said at the time.

“But I also think it’s great that we are getting this opportunity, so those are my mixed feelings.”

Instead, WTGL will launch as a separate product with the league running from Nov 8 to Dec 23, before the third season of TGL picks up in early 2027. The purse has yet to be disclosed.

Twenty-five players are signed up for Season 1 – five teams of five players apiece. Lexi Thompson and Michelle Wie West, though retired from full-time competition, figure to be the biggest stars involved.

“We’ve got 25 of the world’s best golfers, huge personalities, as well as world-class players, and we’re really focused on who we have got here,” Hack said.

Korda, 28, has won four LPGA tournaments in 2026, including her third and fourth major titles at the Chevron Championship and the US Women’s Open.

She holds the lead in the tour’s season-long Race to the CME Globe. REUTERS