Nelly follows sister with LPGA win

ORLANDO • Nelly Korda produced a bogey-free final round to claim a three-shot victory at the Gainbridge LPGA tournament in Florida on Sunday.

The American - whose elder sister Jessica won the LPGA Tour's previous event, the season-opening Tournament of Champions in January - fired a three-under 69 to finish on 16-under 272.

The 22-year-old, whose father is former Czech tennis star Petr Korda, had opened up a one-shot lead on Saturday with a four-under 68.

She picked up where she left off in the third round at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club on Sunday.

Three birdies in her opening six holes gave her a healthy cushion before reeling off 12 consecutive pars to close out the fourth LPGA Tour victory of her career with her parents and Jessica rushing to congratulate her on the 18th green.

"Honestly, I did not play very good golf today," Korda said after clinching her first career win on US soil.

"I just stayed really solid. I honestly don't know how I did it. It was definitely very stressful.

"Winning in front of my parents was a first too, so that was really nice."

Her 72-hole total of 272 left her three clear of compatriot Lexi Thompson (68) and Lydia Ko of New Zealand, who finished tied for second on 13 under after a final-round 69.

Top-ranked South Korean Ko Jin-young finished five behind Korda in fourth place on 11 under, posting a final-round of 71 that included four birdies and three bogeys.

There was disappointment for Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit, who started the day one off the lead. The 21-year-old rookie faded with a two-over 74 to end 10 under.

LPGA great Annika Sorenstam, who parred her final hole on Friday to make the cut in her first Tour start since 2008, closed with a four-over 76 to prop up the leaderboard on 13 over.

