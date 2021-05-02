Near miss whets appetite for more

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, South Korea's Amy Yang watched as her compatriot Park In-bee clinched the first women's Olympic golf title in 116 years ahead of New Zealand's Lydia Ko and China's Feng Shanshan.

She had narrowly missed out on a place on the podium after a 275 total for joint fourth with Japan's Harukyo Nomura and American Stacy Lewis, one shot behind bronze medallist Feng.

While she admits that she would have liked to win a medal, Yang is focused solely on the present as she is gunning for a repeat appearance at the Olympics in Tokyo.

"It would've been amazing and an honour if I'd won a medal but I did my best. Me joining team Korea was the biggest thing I'd achieved," she said.

"I had such a great time. (Pak) Se-ri was leading our group and it was great to see (Park) In-bee win. The golf course was nice, I had a great time and I wanted to play in the next one."

But Yang, 31, knows that securing a spot at the upcoming Olympics will not be easy and that she "needs to play really, really good".

South Korea boasts the tightest race for Olympic berths, holding the top three places in the world rankings and occupying eight of the top 20 positions.

Each country is limited to a maximum of four entrants for the Olympics and based on the current standings, there are 12 South Korean golfers between world No. 44 Yang and world No. 9 Kim Hyo-joo, who is ranked the fourth-highest.

While her last title win was at the 2019 Honda LPGA Thailand, Yang is pleased with the progress she has made with her physical and mental game over the past year.

She will return to her happy hunting ground in Pattaya next - an event she has won thrice - in a bid for more world ranking points. She said: "I like the golf course, I like the place, it's sad that we can't go outside the hotel, but I'm still excited to hear that it will happen.

"Next week will be my fourth tournament in a row so I just need to take it easy, have a good rest and prepare for the tournament."