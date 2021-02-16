NBA: Zach LaVine leads Bulls past Pacers in OT, Rockets lose sixth straight game

INDIANAPOLIS (REUTERS) - Zach LaVine continued to be prolific and critical in key moments as he scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 120-112 overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday (Feb 15).

LaVine scored 12 of the Bulls' final 15 points in regulation and both Garrett Temple and Coby White scored clutch buckets in the extra period to help Chicago secure their first road win over the Pacers since March 29, 2016.

LaVine recorded his 12th 30-point game of the season and eclipsed the 20-point mark for the 13th consecutive National Basketball Association game.

White (19 points, seven points and eight assists) and Temple (16 points, four rebounds) each made clutch buckets in the extra period as the Bulls picked up their first overtime win of the season and first this season over the Pacers.

In Washington, Bradley Beal scored 37 points as the Wizards spoilt John Wall's return to the American capital with a 131-119 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Beal made 14 of 24 shots from the field and Davis Bertans sank five three-pointers to highlight his 18-point performance for the Wizards, who posted consecutive wins for just the second time this season.

Russell Westbrook, who was acquired in the December deal that sent Wall to Houston, recorded a triple-double while playing in both games of a back-to-back set for the first time this season. He had 16 points - albeit on eight of 22 shooting from the floor - to go along with 15 assists and 13 rebounds.

Wall scored 22 of his season-high 29 points in the first half and added 11 assists in his return to Washington. The 30-year-old spent the last decade with the Wizards after the team selected him with the top overall pick of the 2010 NBA Draft.

David Nwaba collected a season-high 19 points and 11 rebounds and Jae'Sean Tate added 18 points for the injury-riddled Rockets, who have dropped a season-high six games in a row.

In New York, Julius Randle delivered a stellar performance with a season-high 44 points, nine rebounds and five assists as the Knicks recorded a 123-112 victory over the slumping Atlanta Hawks.

Randle helped the Knicks match a season high with their third straight win and fifth in seven games. Randle hit two clutch shots during a 14-5 spurt over the final 3min 50sec.

He reached 40 points when he hit a three-pointer from the top of the key with 3:18 remaining as the shot clock wound down to give New York a 112-107 lead.

He connected with R.J. Barrett for a three-pointer that made it 115-107 nearly a minute later, and clinched the win by hitting a 14-footer with 96 seconds left for a 117-109 lead.

Randle shot 14 of 22 from the field and hit a career-high seven three-pointers as the Knicks shot 50.6 per cent and hit a season-high 17 three-pointers.