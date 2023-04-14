Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, Sung Yu-jin share lead at LPGA Lotte Championship

LOS ANGELES – Thai rookie Natthakritta Vongtaveelap fired a two-under 70 to hold on to a share of the lead alongside South Korea’s Sung Yu-jin at the LPGA Tour’s Lotte Championship in Hawaii on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Natthakritta, who only turned professional in November, carded four birdies and two bogeys in windy conditions at Hoakalei Country Club to take a one-shot lead with Sung into the final two rounds.

“Today my round was not really good, but okay,” Natthakritta said. “But total result is good.”

She said she didn’t practice putting before the round. “I would blame myself,” the Thai added.

Sung shot a second consecutive four-under 68 to reach the halfway stage at eight under for the tournament alongside Natthakritta.

“It was really windy day today and then just physical condition-wise I’m still getting used to the jet lag, so it was tough,” said Sung, who is in the event on a sponsor’s exemption.

“Fortunately, the wind direction was the same as yesterday, so it was easy to adjust.”

England’s Georgia Hall and Sweden’s Linnea Strom are tied for third on seven under, one shot off the leaders.

Hall was the day’s biggest mover with a flawless six-under 66 that included six birdies and 12 pars.

Hall is hoping she can build on consecutive runner-up finishes in recent tournaments with a victory in Hawaii.

The 27-year-old was a runner-up at the Los Angeles Open earlier this month and was pipped in a play-off for the Drive On Championship crown in March.

“It’s just hard work over the past year and a half,” Hall said of her hot streak.

“To be honest, it’s all coming together and I feel very mentally confident and calm when I’m out there. Very patient as well.”