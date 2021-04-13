Nation unites to hail rising son

TOKYO • Thrilled Japanese fans welcomed Hideki Matsuyama's historic Masters victory yesterday, with broadcasters close to tears and the country's prime minister hailing the win as a bright spot during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Matsuyama Masters" trended on Twitter after the 29-year-old earned himself a place in history by becoming the first Japanese man to capture a Major golf title.

"Matsuyama opens the door of history," declared the Asahi Shimbun newspaper.

In Japan, the one-stroke victory came early yesterday morning, with some broadcasters carrying live footage of his final round of 73 that saw him finish on 10 under par.

On private station TBS, broadcasters and commentators choked up as he sank the final putt to claim the Green Jacket symbolic of Masters supremacy.

"Congratulations. Thank you," a presenter said as two golf commentators next to him struggled to hold back tears.

TV networks ran breaking news flashes announcing the victory and several newspapers published special editions usually reserved for major stories.

As Tokyo's stock market opened, shares in Value Golf, which provides services linked to the sport, jumped 14 per cent, while golf club maker Graphite Design rose 16 per cent.

Toyota, whose Lexus brand endorses Matsuyama, rose as did Sumitomo Rubber Industries, which provides the Srixon brand of golf equipment and had its logo featured on a cap worn by the golfer.

Social media lit up as fans rushed to congratulate the country's new sporting hero. "I can't see through my tears," one fan wrote.

Even Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga weighed in, saying Matsuyama's performance during the four days at Augusta National had been "really wonderful".

"I think it encouraged and excited people across Japan at a time when the impact from coronavirus is lingering," he said. "It is a great achievement."

Government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said Matsuyama was the latest in a string of Japanese sports stars serving up inspiring performances, from Naomi Osaka's triumph at tennis' Australian Open to Japanese players enjoying success in Major League Baseball in the United States.

"I hope each one of them will keep playing greatly," he said.

Public broadcaster NHK carried interviews with delighted residents of the world No. 14's hometown, which is also his surname, in Ehime prefecture.

"It's great news that will encourage everyone," one middle-aged man said. "I hope this brilliant achievement by such a young man will offer hope for everyone."

"It is now clear that a Japanese player can win. As I keep doing my best, I want you to do your best too, and keep dreaming of playing in a Major," Matsuyama told TBS when asked for a message to children in Japan.

Another Matsuyama city resident felt their hometown hero's win would provide some much-needed light relief amid Japan's struggles with a fourth wave of Covid-19 due to mutant strains.

"I'm so happy to hear it, as we haven't had much good news lately," a young woman told NHK.

Matsuyama, who held off Americans Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth to claim the US$2.07 million (S$2.77 million) winner's prize, is only the second Asian man to triumph in a Major, after South Korea's Yang Yong-eun, who won the 2009 PGA Championship.

Japan's two previous Major triumphs belonged to women, Hisako Higuchi at the 1977 LPGA Championship and Hinako Shibuno at the 2019 Women's British Open, while the best previous Major showing by a Japanese man had been Isao Aoki's runner-up finish at the 1980 US Open.

