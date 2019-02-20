My best is yet to come: Michelle Wie

She was just 16 when the women's world golf rankings were introduced in February 2006, but she had already turned professional four months back, signing sponsorship contracts worth more than US$10 million (S$13.6 million) a year.

Armed with a fluid golf swing, Michelle Wie was compared to top male golfers, earning her monikers such as "The Big Wiesy" (after Ernie Els "The Big Easy") and "the female Tiger Woods".