More sporting events hit by virus concerns

BENGALURU • The list of international sporting events affected by the Wuhan virus outbreak in China grew yesterday, with skiing World Cup races in Yanqing cancelled and Olympic women's football in Australia in doubt over concerns about athletes' safety.

Badminton, tennis and basketball were among other sports whose governing bodies were rearranging events, weighing possible changes or monitoring the implications of the outbreak.

Skiing's governing body FIS said in a statement that it took the "difficult decision" along with local organisers to postpone the Feb 15-16 Alpine Ski World Cup - the first official test event for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Asian Football Confederation said home matches of the four Chinese clubs on the first three match days of the AFC Champions League will be played away.

The Chinese Football Association said four players - Wang Shuang, Yao Wei, Lyu Yueyun and Li Mengwen - would miss next week's Olympic women's qualifying tournament in Sydney, which had been moved from China.

The event itself is in doubt after Australia's football federation said it would postpone ticket sales while awaiting advice from the authorities. The Chinese team, scheduled to play their first match next Monday, were told to remain in their hotel rooms till next Wednesday after arriving in Brisbane yesterday.

The International Tennis Federation has moved the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event out of Dongguan to Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) in Kazakhstan.

The Badminton World Federation, meanwhile, said that it would monitor implications related to the outbreak and that no decision had been made on the Feb 25-March 1 China Masters in Lingshui.

A Feb 6-9 women's Olympic basketball qualifying tournament was moved from Foshan to Belgrade while a Feb 21-23 X-Games event in Zhangjiakou was postponed.

REUTERS