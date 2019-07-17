Molinari better equipped to handle pressure

PORTRUSH • Francesco Molinari has credited Jonny Wilkinson's kicking guru for helping him overcome his struggles with the heightened glare of expectation.

The Italian starts his defence of the Open Championship title at Royal Portrush tomorrow, but he admitted that he had not been ready for the demands and attention that came from lifting the Claret Jug a year ago.

He also said his champion status has affected his practice schedule and that a gut-wrenching demise at the Masters in April, when he twice found the water in a joint-fifth finish, had left him fatigued.

Throw in the fact he has not played for three weeks and the omens are not good for a first back-to-back champion since Padraig Harrington in 2008.

"I wasn't prepared for it at all," Molinari, paired with America's Bryson DeChambeau and Australia's Adam Scott tomorrow, said of the expectation that followed him after his win at Carnoustie last year.

"It was a big challenge to get used to. Expectations kept rising almost every week I was playing. It was a shock to the system."

He praised Dave Alred, the performance coach who has worked with rugby stars Wilkinson and Johnny Sexton for helping him become mentally stronger.

"I don't have a proper psychologist, but a lot of the work I do with Dave is mental," the 36-year-old said.

"It has helped develop mental skills which I didn't have before. The way I approach things is different. I was stuck in a box that was partly built around me by other people and in part by myself.

"He just helped me to understand that I created that box and there was no reason why I wouldn't be able to get out."

He is not the first player to suffer a post-Major malaise. In the past five years, only Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth have won more than one.

"It changes your life, especially for a guy like me who likes to go under the radar and doesn't really need the attention," Molinari said.

"Every tournament you play, there's more things to do. The time you have to prepare for tournaments is not the same."

The Italian believes he is now better equipped to deal with pressure.

"I just want to enjoy it as much as possible," he said. "I want to soak in the atmosphere."

