Mitchell leads by five halfway in bid for 2nd title

LOS ANGELES • Keith Mitchell fired an eagle and seven birdies on Friday in an eight-under 64 to take a five-shot lead on 18-under 126 in the second round of the CJ Cup.

The American, searching for a second PGA Tour title to go with the Honda Classic trophy he lifted in 2019, followed up a first-round 62 with another strong effort at the Summit Club in Las Vegas, Nevada, hosting the tournament moved from South Korea because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mitchell, who missed the cut at events in each of the past two weeks, hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation in a round featuring a 60-foot eagle putt at the par-five third.

He had a five-shot lead over Australia's former world No. 1 Adam Scott (63), three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth, fellow American Harry Higgs and Kim Seong-hyeon.

Spieth had an eagle and eight birdies along with three bogeys in his 65. Higgs carded a 67 and Kim nabbed seven birdies and an eagle at the par-five 18th in a stunning 63. The South Korean, winner of the Japan PGA Championship in July, is in search of a first PGA title.

Mitchell said he had felt the pressure of trying to add a second title to his resume - something he almost did at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in May.

He held a two-shot lead going into the final round but finished tied for third behind winner Rory McIlroy - who said his close-up view of Mitchell's game convinced him the American was the real deal.

While Mitchell appreciated that view, he said he had been working hard to gain the consistency that would make him a contender week in and week out.

Last season he made 16 cuts, with three top-five finishes, and missed 12. "It's like a roller coaster, and my game is like that," he said.

"This year, I kind of took a hard look at my game. I felt like I've either had the game, the potential I should say, to play a lot better than I have on a consistent basis.

"I just wanted to take this year and just try to be as consistent as possible, because I felt like feast or famine was kind of my game the last four years... I wanted to be a little bit more consistent, a little bit more patient - play like a Tour pro and not just like a young kid out there firing at flags."

Scott produced an adventuresome back nine that began with back-to-back bogeys before he logged four birdies, a par and two eagles over the last seven holes.

He said: "I hit a lot of shots close and that made light work with the putter. I put myself in contention. I'm a long way back still, but 36 holes to go, I like where I'm at, moving in the right direction. I'd love to have a nice solid day (Saturday)."

The event features a field of just 78 players with no 36-hole cut. Jason Kokrak (66), the event's 2020 champion at Shadow Creek Golf Course, is tied for 71st at one under.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS