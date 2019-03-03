Minjee Lee.

Q&A

Q What's the best golf shot you have seen?

A Probably Karrie Webb's shot at the final hole of the 2006 Kraft Nabisco, that was a pretty cool shot. (Webb holed from 116 yards using a pitching wedge on the par-five 18th hole for an eagle and went on to beat Lorena Ochoa in the first play-off hole).

Q Who is an athlete you admire?

A Serena Williams. I think that she's a very powerful woman and a representation of women's sports. She reflects how I think we all feel inside.

Q Do you have any superstitions or good luck charms?

A No, but I only use No. 1 golf balls.

Q What's the one thing you love about golf?

A The competition. It's so competitive because everyone is very good so it's really hard to win but I think that's the motivation.

Q What is it about golf that drives you mad?

A When the ball doesn't go in the hole.

Xener Gill