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Min Woo Lee left his eight-iron in Las Vegas after a golf lesson with Formula 1 stars Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll.

SYDNEY – Min Woo Lee hit a four-under 68 to be four off the pace at the Australian PGA Championship on Nov 26 , despite leaving his eight-iron in Las Vegas after a golf lesson with Formula 1 stars Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll.

The Australian No. 1, who has had a consistent but winless year on the US and European circuits, trails leader Haydn Barron at the opening event of the DP World Tour’s 2027 season in Sydney.

It could have been so much worse for Lee without his crucial club in the opening round.

“That’s a funny story because I was with Carlos Sainz and Lance Stroll, and I was giving them a lesson, and I think they were just touching the clubs, and it’s gone somewhere,” the world No. 28 said.

“So I had no eight-iron. The third hole of the day, I needed an eight-iron. I needed it a few times today.

“But it’s actually a really fun way to play golf. It’s either a nine iron – I got to hit it harder – or I got to add some spin with a seven iron.”

Lee, who was in Las Vegas for the Formula 1 grand prix, said the club had been found and was on its way, but would likely not arrive in time for round two.

Australia’s Barron is the surprise two-shot leader after mixing nine birdies to one bogey in a 64 at The Lakes.

New Zealand’s Kazuma Kobori and American MJ Maguire shot 66 to stay in touch.

Seven players were a stroke further back, including Chinese pair Wu Ashun and Ding Wenyi.

“I am confident I can put the scores together, but as everyone knows that’s played kind of high-level golf rounds, it can chop and change pretty heavily throughout the round,” said Barron, who has two previous top-10 finishes on the DP World Tour.

“I guess I was just fortunate today that I got a couple of bounces that went the right way and it kept the momentum going for me.”

Defending champion David Puig of Spain carded a 69, with the leaders all out early before the wind picked up in the afternoon.

Sweden’s Alex Noren, a 12-time DP World Tour winner and the top-ranked player in the field at 25th, is a shot further back with veteran Adam Scott and three-time winner Cameron Smith one behind him after both fired 71. AFP