Mickelson’s inside track to joint lead

SAN FRANCISCO • California native Phil Mickelson feels his intimate knowledge of poa annua greens will give him a distinct advantage as he chases a 50th career victory at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The five-time Major winner added a four-under 68 at Spyglass Hill, one of three host courses, to his opening 65 at Monterey Peninsula as he grabbed a share of the lead on Friday after a rain-hit second round.

He was in the clubhouse on 10 under, alongside fellow Americans Lucas Glover (66), Scott Langley (69) and England's Paul Casey (64).

Jordan Spieth, the 2017 champion, was at 10 under through 16 holes when play was suspended for the day due to heavy rain.

Spieth, seeking a first victory since his 2017 British Open triumph, ignited his round with five birdies in his first seven holes at Spyglass. He then posted nine straight pars before his day was halted at his 17th hole.

The four-time Major winner was among 44 players who recommenced their rounds yesterday.

Mickelson, a four-time winner of the event, teed off on the 10th and raced to six under for his round with six birdies in his first 14 holes.

But he dropped three shots in succession at No.s 6, 7 and 8, his 15th, 16th and 17th holes of the day, before closing with a birdie.

He later credited some solid putting and his familiarity with the course's greens for bailing him out, saying: "That's a big adjustment for a lot of guys, seeing how the ball rolls on that particular grass and adjusting to the soft conditions.

"But growing up here, you get used to it and figure it out.

"It was nice to birdie the last, but I hate finishing the round off like that - three bogeys after having a pretty good round going in.

"I guess to make one on the last - that was a long, tough hard hole that's usually a driver, 8-or 9-iron, and I had to whistle a 4-iron in after a good drive.

"It was just a little bit more difficult conditions today, so I'm lucky to get done now and get the round. Guys unfortunately are still out there playing in some tough stuff."

The 48-year-old has 49 wins around the world, including 43 on the US Tour, with his most recent triumph coming at the WGC Mexico Championship last March.

Casey, who is chasing a third PGA Tour win, cut a swathe through the field, jumping nearly 30 spots after his round at Monterey Peninsula.

The 41-year-old teed off at the 10th and produced four birdies and an eagle in a six-hole span. He also made one more birdie coming home and completed his round moments before the siren sounded to halt play.

He said: "The three blasts means it's bad conditions, but you can finish the hole and I'm like, 'We can finish the hole?' I've never been so happy. I went from upset to happy in an instant."

