Mickelson to stay on Tour; US Open to welcome all

LONDON • Six-time Major champion Phil Mickelson said yesterday he will not follow Dustin Johnson in quitting the PGA Tour as he prepares to feature in the opening event of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Former world No. 1 Johnson and Kevin Na have both resigned from the PGA Tour to play in the controversial breakaway circuit, which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and offers a total prize fund of US$255 million (S$350.7 million).

Its inaugural event will start today at Centurion Club outside London with a US$25 million purse - almost twice that of any Major, with US$4 million going to the winner.

Asked if his decision not to quit the PGA Tour was based on his desire to continue playing in the Ryder Cup, Mickelson said: "Like the PGA Tour, the Ryder has provided so many special memories, relationships and friendships.

"I'm hopeful to be a part of the Ryder Cup going forward, but that's not the reason to retain my membership, I've earned it."

The 51-year-old, coming back after a self-imposed hiatus from the sport following a backlash over his comments on the LIV Series, also said he did not condone the alleged human rights abuses of the Saudi Arabian government.

But he added: "I have also seen the good that the game of golf has done throughout history and I believe LIV Golf is going to do a lot of good for the game as well."

Meanwhile, the United States Golf Association (USGA) has said that players who are taking part in the LIV Golf Series will be free to play in the US Open next week.

A statement said that barring players who have signed up to LIV Golf would be "inappropriate and unfair". The USGA added: "We pride ourselves in being the most open championship in the world and the players who have earned the right to compete in this year's championship, both via exemption and qualifying, will have the opportunity to do so."

This year's US Open takes place at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, from June 16 to 19.

The USGA added that its decision to allow LIV players into next week's Open was not evidence of support for the new series.

"Our decision regarding our field for the 2022 US Open should not be construed as the USGA supporting an alternative organising entity, nor supportive of any individual player actions or comments," the USGA said.

"We simply asked ourselves this question - should a player who had earned his way into the 2022 US Open, via our published field criteria, be pulled out of the field as a result of his decision to play in another event? And we ultimately decided that they should not."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE