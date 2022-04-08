Mickelson not disinvited from Masters tournament

AUGUSTA (Georgia) • It was Phil Mickelson's decision not to play in the Masters this year in the wake of controversial comments he made about Saudi Arabia, the chairman of Augusta National Golf Club said on Wednesday.

Fred Ridley added that the six-time Major winner was entitled to play this week and officials did not throw up any road blocks.

"I would like to say we did not disinvite Phil," he said. "Phil is a three-time Masters champion and is invited in that category and many other categories; he's the defending PGA champion."

Ridley said that several weeks ago, he received a text message from the 51-year-old, indicating that he would not play.

"I thanked him for his courtesy in letting me know," Ridley said.

"I told him that we certainly appreciated that and, you know, told him that I was certainly willing to discuss that further with him if he'd like. He thanked me, and we had a very cordial exchange."

The first Major of the year began without Mickelson in the field for the first time since 1994.

The American has become a pariah since his controversial comments in February.

Alan Shipnuck, who is writing an unauthorised biography on the veteran, released comments Mickelson had made about the PGA Tour and the possibility of playing in the rival Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series, set to debut in June.

The golfer received widespread criticism for saying the Saudis were "scary to get involved with" and he was doing so only to try to "reshape how the PGA Tour operates" in terms of the money its players receive.

Mickelson has been on a self-imposed break from golf since, and many of his long-time sponsors have parted ways with him.

In his last public statement, he said: "The past 10 years I have felt the pressure and stress slowly affecting me at a deeper level.

"I know I have not been my best and desperately need some time away to prioritise the ones I love most, and work on being the man I want to be."

He has not played in any pro golf event since, with 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau revealing earlier this week he had reached out to Mickelson in recent weeks but received no response.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has refused to reveal whether the former world No. 1 had been suspended or faced any other disciplinary measures, but hinted he would need to have a conversation with the American before any attempt to return to the Tour.

"He stepped away on his own accord, and he's asked for time," he said. "He's been given that time. We don't comment on disciplinary matters, potential matters or actual matters. But every player is accountable for their actions out here."

