Mickelson may return at PGA C'ship

LOS ANGELES • Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are among the 156 players entered in the field for the 2022 PGA Championship that will begin on May 19 at Southern Hills Country Club in Oklahoma.

For Mickelson, it would mark his first appearance on tour since the Farmers Insurance Open in January, where he missed the cut.

Earlier this year, he came under fire for remarks he made about the LIV Golf Invitational Series, backed by Saudi financiers.

He said that the Saudis were "scary" but he intended to work with them anyway in an attempt to gain leverage with the PGA Tour on financial matters.

After issuing a mea culpa in February, losing multiple sponsors and saying he needed "time away", the 51-year-old went silent and did not play in the Masters.

Woods, however, did play at Augusta - his first tournament in more than a year after suffering a devastating leg injury in a car accident in February last year. He finished 47th.

There is no guarantee, despite his entry, that Mickelson will play in the PGA Championship as he can still withdraw from the event.

Woods has also yet to confirm his attendance.

Seth Waugh, chief executive of the PGA of America, said that he has talked to Mickelson.

"I think he's trying to figure out when the right time is for him," he said. "I think the game is trying to figure (that) for him, too. How long is enough? And is he ready mentally and physically to do it?"

The six-time Major winner would have to face the media for the first time in months, and Waugh said the goal would be to do that soon to remove the distraction from the tournament.

"What we're trying to do is deliver a Major championship, not a circus. And so I would hope that he can avoid that, and everybody can avoid that. And we're taking golf shots instead of verbal gaffes once we get going," he said.

The PGA Championship field is set to feature world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who won the Masters last month, and former champions Rory McIlroy (2012, 2014), Justin Thomas (2017), Brooks Koepka (2018, 2019) and Collin Morikawa (2020), all ranked in the top 20.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE