Mickelson 'focused on moving forward'

WASHINGTON - Phil Mickelson and three other golfers dropped out of a lawsuit on Tuesday which was filed against the PGA Tour in August over its decision to suspend players competing on the new LIV Golf circuit.

The six-time Major winner asked to be dismissed from the lawsuit along with Talor Gooch, Ian Poulter and Hudson Swafford.

The trial is not scheduled to begin until January 2024.

The players' decision to drop out comes about a month after the PGA Tour - in a bid to curb the ongoing threat posed by the riches of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf - made sweeping changes including increased purses and an earnings assurance programme.

"I am focused on moving forward and extremely happy being a part of LIV," said Mickelson, who had considered withdrawing from the case because LIV Golf is now suing the PGA Tour.

"I am pleased that the players on Tour are finally being heard... and are benefiting from the changes recently implemented. With LIV's involvement in these issues, I no longer feel it is necessary for me to be part of the proceedings."

Mickelson, 52, and a long list of golfers filed the lawsuit in early August over the PGA Tour's decision to suspend players, including himself, for playing in the LIV series.

The lawsuit called the PGA Tour an "entrenched monopolist with a vice grip on professional golf" and said its suspension of LIV Golf players "serves no purpose other than to cause harm to players and foreclose the entry of the first meaningful competitive threat the Tour has faced in decades".

It was reported in July that the US Justice Department was investigating whether the PGA Tour broke antitrust law.

"LIV stands with the players whom the PGA Tour has treated so poorly," LIV Golf said. "We have our players' backs and will press our case in court against the PGA's anti-competitive behaviour."

The lawsuit also shed light on the status of Mickelson, who took a hiatus in February when excerpts from an unauthorised biography revealed he had called the Saudis "scary" but was willing to look past their poor human rights record.

According to the lawsuit, he was suspended by the PGA Tour in March for, among other alleged reasons, trying to recruit players to LIV Golf and that his appeal was denied.

Mickelson applied for reinstatement in June, the lawsuit says but that request was denied given his participation in the inaugural LIV Golf event earlier that month.

