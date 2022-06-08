Mickelson admits to 'reckless' gambling

WASHINGTON • Phil Mickelson has admitted to a "reckless" and "embarrassing" gambling problem in an interview with Sport Illustrated (SI) on Monday.

The six-time Major champion reportedly lost over US$40 million (S$55.1 million) in a four-year span, according to author Alan Shipnuck's book on the golfer.

"My gambling got to a point of being reckless and embarrassing," Mickelson said. "I had to address it. And I've been addressing it for a number of years. And for hundreds of hours of therapy.

"I feel good where I'm at there. My family and I are and have been financially secure for some time.

"Gambling has been part of my life ever since I can remember. But about a decade ago is when it became reckless. The fact is I've been dealing with it for some time.

"Amy (his wife) has been very supportive of it and with me and the process. We're at a place after many years where I feel comfortable. It isn't a threat to me or my financial security. It was just a number of poor decisions."

The 51-year-old also confirmed on Monday he has signed up to play in the lucrative Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series, saying he also plans to play Major events, including next week's US Open.

He will be in the field of 48 at the controversial new tour's inaugural event this week in London, which has a US$25 million purse - almost double that of any Major, with US$4 million going to the winner.

"I am ready to come back to play the game I love but after 32 years this new path is a fresh start," Mickelson wrote on Twitter.

He also told SI he plans to play all eight LIV Golf events and compete in Majors after talks with the relevant sanctioning bodies.

He added that he will keep his US PGA Tour membership, unlike some who joined LIV Golf, but has not spoken with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

He has not played since the publication of comments in February where he criticised the PGA Tour and LIV Golf's Saudi backers.

In an interview with Shipnuck, he said the LIV Golf series was an opportunity to gain leverage over the PGA Tour. But he also described the new venture's backers as "scary" with a "horrible record on human rights".

Mickelson apologised when his remarks were made public and took some "desperately needed time away" from golf, skipping the Masters and PGA Championship.

During his absence, however, LIV Golf has torn at the fabric of world golf, with dozens of household names joining the new tour.

Last week, Dustin Johnson was the biggest name who had signed up. The former world No. 1 confirmed yesterday that he had quit the PGA Tour.

Others who are playing in the LIV Golf series include European Ryder Cup stars Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia, despite the PGA Tour warning of disciplinary action.

