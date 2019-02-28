Michelle Wie

Q What is the best shot you have ever hit?

A The putt I made here last year is one of the top ones for sure. (She sank a 45-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to win the 2018 HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club).

Q Who is an athlete you admire and why?

A Kobe Bryant. His grit and mentality throughout the game inspire me.

Q Do you have any superstitions?

A I never wear pink on Fridays.

Q What drives you crazy about golf?

A Slow play.

Q What is the thing you love most about golf?

A Just being outside and playing golf, especially when you play with your friends, it's so much fun.

Laura Chia