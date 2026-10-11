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Michael Brennan holds off Xander Schauffele in Japan for his third PGA Tour win

Michael Brennan on the 18th green after winning the PGA Tour Baycurrent Classic golf tournament in Yokohama on Oct 11.

YOKOHAMA – Michael Brennan held off two-time Major champion Xander Schauffele to win the US PGA Tour’s Baycurrent Classic in Japan on Oct 11 for his second title of 2026.

The 24-year-old emerged from a tight field at Yokohama Country Club with a final-round three-under 68 to finish on 16 under-268, one stroke clear of fellow Americans Jacob Bridgeman (69) and Keith Mitchell (68).

It gave him a third win on the PGA Tour and his second of the year, after also coming out on top at the Wyndham Championship in August.

Defending champion Schauffele ended three shots behind in joint-fourth after a final-day 67.

The Tokyo Olympic champion from 2021 was right in the mix until a double-bogey on the final hole ended his challenge.

Bridgeman pushed Brennan even closer, trailing the leader by one stroke going into the final hole.

The 26-year-old was looking for back-to-back titles after winning in his previous outing, the Biltmore Championship in September.

But a missed birdie putt on the 17th cost him and Brennan held his nerve on the last hole to clinch victory.

He carded four birdies and one bogey in his final round.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama finished tied-21st on nine under after another mixed day in front of his home fans.

The 2021 Masters champion birdied six of the first 10 holes but his growing challenge fizzled out when he bogeyed two consecutive holes on the back nine.

“I think if I had gone to 13, 14 or 15 under on the front nine then I would have been within sight of the leaders,” he said.

“It felt like a bit of a waste.”

Three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth ended tied-13th on 11 under after a 67.

The 33-year-old was looking for his first win on the tour since April 2022.

Two-time Major champion Collin Morikawa, the 2024 winner in Japan, finished joint-33rd on six under after his second straight round of 69. AFP