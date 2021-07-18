McIlroy's fast start fades on back nine

LONDON • Rory McIlroy's realistic shot at a fifth Major faded on the back nine of the British Open yesterday, after an electrifying start to the third round that entertained the crowd at Royal St George's.

Crowds of up to 32,000 have been allowed into the 149th edition, despite surging coronavirus infection rates in England.

The biggest galleries of the tournament saw McIlroy make five birdies on the front nine to make the turn at four under for the day and the championship, closing to within seven of overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen. But a combination of wild driving off the tee and sloppy putting saw him drop shots at the 11th, 13th and 15th. He signed for a one-under 69 and was on a one-under 209 total.

South African Oosthuizen, who has finished second six times at Majors since his sole victory at the British Open in 2010 at St Andrews, started the day two clear of American Collin Morikawa. They were the last flight to tee off and were in the middle of their third round at press time.

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka appeared to take a subtle dig at Bryson DeChambeau in the latest round of their feud in the wake of his fellow American's faux pas over equipment issues.

The tension between world No. 8 Koepka and No. 6 DeChambeau escalated after DeChambeau apologised on Thursday after saying his driver "sucks". He continued to struggle, a 73 yesterday leaving him at three-over 213.

After his second round, Koepka said he "drove the ball great" with a grin. "Love my driver," he added.

DeChambeau, who was booed by the crowd before surviving the cut, apologised again.

REUTERS

