McIlroy trips on last hole to give up lead to trio

DUBAI • A sloppy double-bogey on the final hole cost Rory McIlroy the halfway lead at the DP World Tour Championship yesterday, as former British Open champion Shane Lowry led a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard in Dubai.

McIlroy started the day two shots clear of the rest and looked set to preserve that advantage until he found the water on the 18th to card a two-under 70. That placed him one shot off the lead at the European Tour's season-ending US$9 million (S$12.2 million) event.

The Northern Irishman was tied for fourth on nine-under 135 alongside Sweden's Alexander Bjork, who carded a 67.

A frustrated McIlroy told Sky Sports: "I hit that tee shot (on the 18th) really well. I actually didn't expect it to go as far as it did and get up into the face of the bunker.

"And then the third shot, I hit a really good shot. That part of the fairway where the ball was, was quite just sort of thatchy and came up spinny into the wind.

"I hit a good golf shot and felt like I didn't deserve to be in the water and it was a tricky up and down from there. It wasn't the greatest way to finish and I was just sort of holding it together most of the day.

"It would have been nice to finish off a bit better but (I'm) still right in the golf tournament."

Lowry, who made five birdies and an eagle for an impressive 65, was joined at the top by American John Catlin (65) and Englishman Sam Horsfield (66) at 10-under for the tournament.

"I feel like my game is in good shape and I know how to play here. I'm happy to be top of the leaderboard, late tee time tomorrow and I'm looking forward to the weekend," said Lowry, part of the European Ryder Cup team who lost to the United States in a record-breaking 19-9 rout in September.

Catlin, three times a winner on the European Tour, was one of the big movers at the Jumeirah Golf Estates yesterday, firing five birdies on the back nine.

"It's definitely nice to be able to look yourself in the mirror and say, 'I've been here before and I can do it again'. That kept me steady here on the back nine," he said.

World No. 2 Collin Morikawa stayed in contention with a four-under 68 and had two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer (68) for company, with both a further two shots back on 136.

REUTERS

