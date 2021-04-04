McIlroy not ready to give up on glory days

AUGUSTA • Rory McIlroy is struggling to find consistency ahead of the 85th Masters, chasing the Green Jacket to complete a career Grand Slam a decade after an epic Augusta National collapse.

The 31-year-old from Northern Ireland has not won a Major since 2014. But he has six top-10 Masters finishes in the past seven years, including a share of fifth last November after an opening 75.

"I think these next three weeks coming up will give me some time to work on some stuff and I can get ready for (Augusta)," McIlroy said after missing the cut at The Players Championship last month.

"I certainly have like an idea in my head of the way I want to play that golf course, and I felt like I really made some good strides in November...

"First and foremost I have to be able to hit the shots and get the ball starting on my line and control the flight and control the spin. At the minute I'm struggling to do that, and if you can't do that going to Augusta, you've got no chance."

The four-time Major winner, ranked 11th, did not advance from group play at the World Golf Championships (WGC) Match Play in his last tune-up for a 10th anniversary trip to Augusta National from his final-round flop.

Two months after his 2011 Masters meltdown, he won the US Open at Congressional in record fashion for his first Major success.

And just as he battled back from an epic failure 10 years ago, he is not willing to declare his glory days behind him just yet.

"You have to be an eternal optimist in this game and I truly believe that my best days are ahead of me," said McIlroy, whose last win was in November 2019 at the WGC-HSBC Champions. "There's no point in me being out here if I didn't think that."

But he is battling inconsistency after trying to make swing changes to add length after seeing Bryson DeChambeau win the US Open last September. "I'd be lying if I said it wasn't anything to do with what Bryson did at the US Open," McIlroy said.

While he opted against playing the week before the Masters, Cameron Tringale fired a three-under 69 to take a two-shot halfway lead at the Texas Open.

Tringale, seeking his first PGA Tour title, was two strokes clear of former world No. 1 Jordan Spieth (70) and England's Matt Wallace (68).

