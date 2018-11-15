McIlroy may forfeit European Tour slot in 2019

DUBAI • Rory McIlroy dropped a bombshell on Tuesday after hinting that he could give up his European Tour membership in an effort to get back to the top of the world rankings next year.

The world No. 7 plans to concentrate on playing in the United States, especially with the changes that have been made to next year's world golf schedule. Four-time Major winner McIlroy is a three-time Race to Dubai champion and has been a part of every European Ryder Cup team since 2010.

But, next year, the WGC-Mexico Championship will be played in February, the Players Championship has been advanced to March while the PGA Championship has been moved to May.

That means there will be one big tournament every month across the Pacific until the British Open in July and the Northern Irishman told reporters that the PGA Tour had to be his priority.

"I am starting my year off in the States (at the Tournament of Champions) and that will be the big focus of mine up until the end of August and then we will assess it from there," said the former world No. 1 ahead of the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship starting today.

"If it were to be that I don't fulfil my (European Tour) membership next year, it's not a Ryder Cup year so it's not the end of the world.

"It is the result of the changes. I don't have to commit to anything until May, so I will not have played a European Tour event... I will play the WGCs, Majors and events like that, but the true European Tour season does not start until July."

McIlroy won the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March - his only title in the last two years - and he is eager to get back to the top.

"I'd maybe give it like a B-minus, and a win this week would get it up to a B," he said about his season.

The 29-year-old is ranked sixth in the Race to Dubai this week. Even if he wins the tournament, he would not be able to surmount front runners Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, and secure a fourth European No. 1 crown.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

Day 1: StarHub Ch204, 4pm