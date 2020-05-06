McIlroy, Johnson to tee off for charity on May 17

LOS ANGELES • World No. 1 Rory McIlroy will team up with Dustin Johnson to take on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in a US$3 million (S$4.25 million) charity skins match on May 17 as televised golf returns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The PGA Tour announced the exhibition on Monday night, saying it will follow social distancing guidelines and use appropriate testing measures to protect the health of those involved, with no fans allowed at the Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.

McIlroy said: "I hope we can provide some respite and entertainment for those tuning in across the globe. Dustin and I will have a lot of fun and our games will fit well as we push to raise funds and awareness."

All proceeds will go towards Covid-19 relief efforts, with McIlroy and former world No. 1 Johnson playing for the American Nurses Foundation, while Fowler and Wolff will tee off for the CDC Foundation.

Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: "We're excited about the safe and responsible return of live golf and the opportunity to raise significant funds for those on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic through the TaylorMade Driving Relief event."

The event, to be broadcast by the Tour, NBC and Sky Sports, will come before another televised charity showdown featuring 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods, five-time Major winner Phil Mickelson, and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

While no date or location has been set for the two-on-two competition to raise funds for the fight against Covid-19, it is expected to be later this month.

The golf calendar has been severely impacted by the outbreak, with three of the four Majors rescheduled and the British Open cancelled. The Tour has, however, said the season will recommence at the June 11-14 Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, albeit behind closed doors.

