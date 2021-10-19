McIlroy finds it pays to be himself

LOS ANGELES • Rory McIlroy captured his 20th career PGA Tour title on Sunday, firing a six-under 66 to win the CJ Cup by one stroke over Collin Morikawa.

Disappointed by a poor performance at last month's Ryder Cup and his struggles after trying to match the long-distance driving of Bryson DeChambeau, the 32-year-old from Northern Ireland showed the form that made him a four-time Major champion.

"For the last few months, I was trying to be someone else," the eighth-ranked McIlroy said. "I realise that being me is enough and that's enough to do things like this."

He sank an eagle putt from just inside 35 feet at the par-five 14th hole and parred the last four holes to finish on 25-under 263 in Las Vegas.

McIlroy, who also won at Quail Hollow in May, said the sting of his Ryder Cup flop in Europe's record 19-9 loss inspired his improved play. "It was huge. It really was," he said. "I was disappointed with how I played. I get more emotional thinking about that than about this (win)."

After his best round in two years with a 62 on Saturday, McIlroy followed with a near-perfect run to claim his 29th worldwide victory and become only the 39th player with 20 PGA wins. Since World War II, only Vijay Singh and Gary Player have more PGA victories than McIlroy among players from outside the United States.

Two-time Major champion Morikawa was second on 264 after a closing 62 with fellow Americans Rickie Fowler (71) and Keith Mitchell (67) third on 266.

The event was moved from South Korea for a second straight year due to pandemic travel issues.

World No. 3 Morikawa was considered the favourite entering the week because the venue is his home course. That local knowledge proved useful as he closed with an eagle on the par-five 18th by landing his second shot inside seven feet of the pin.

"I was actually trying to land it just short of the ridge, but we knew if I flushed a 4-iron and I got some height on it, it would stop," he said. "It was just exactly pretty much how we planned out. Always nice to finish on a couple good swings."

Fowler, the overnight leader by two shots, was disappointed not to close out the victory. The world No. 82 has not won since taking his fifth PGA title at the 2019 Phoenix Open.

"This is a big step in the right direction from where I've been in the past couple years," he said.

