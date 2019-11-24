McIlroy fights back to keep pace with leaders

DUBAI • Rory McIlroy believes he needs another round of "really good golf" if he is to win the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai today.

The world No. 2 bounced back yesterday from his second-round 74 with five birdies and an eagle for a seven-under 65 and a 203 total to lie just two shots off the lead.

On Friday, he was six behind leader Mike Lorenzo-Vera, who carded a 69 yesterday at Jumeirah Golf Estates to remain at the top.

When asked on Sky Sports about his fightback, McIlroy said: "I think that's just what... not just golf, but what life is all about, isn't it?

"It's learning from what you do, and I sort of figured out what I did wrong yesterday... and I was able to rectify it somewhat today.

"So I have got to play another round of really good golf tomorrow to have a chance.

"It will be really awesome to win here again and cap off what has been a great 2019."

The 30-year-old Northern Irishman may already have four victories this year, but his quest for a fifth title will not come easily.

Spain's Jon Rahm carded a spectacular 66 to claim a share of the lead and put himself in the driving seat for the Race to Dubai crown.



His four birdies on the back nine lifted him alongside Lorenzo-Vera, who dropped a shot at the 18th for the second straight day.

Rahm, who could become only the second Spaniard to win the Race to Dubai or its predecessor the European Order of Merit after the late Seve Ballesteros, refused to get carried away.

"It gives me goosebumps to think about that," he said.

"I've said it many times, as a Spanish player, any time you join or you have the chance to put your name on a list where there's only one name and that name is Seve, it's pretty impactful. It's really emotional for all of us.

"It's hard to believe that I have the chance to be the second."

Race to Dubai leader Bernd Wiesberger's hopes of ending the season as European No. 1 suffered a blow as he posted four bogeys in a five-hole stretch on his way to a 73. The Austrian is on 214, 13 shots off the lead.

England's Tommy Fleetwood played a stunning bunker shot on the final hole for birdie and a round of 70 to move to 205 and stay in contention for his second Race to Dubai title in three years.

