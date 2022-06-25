McIlroy battles cold with hot round of 62

NEW YORK • Rory McIlroy is finding the Travelers Championship easy to navigate, calling the PGA Tour event a "US Open rehab" as he fired an eight-under 62 to grab a share of the lead after the first round on Thursday.

Continuing an impressive run of recent form that included victory at the Canadian Open and a top-five finish at last week's US Open, the Northern Irishman reeled off eight birdies in a flawless bogey-free round in Cromwell, Connecticut.

"Anytime you start with a 62, you're going to take it," he said.

The four-time Major champion said the forgiving layout at River Highlands came as a welcome relief after the brutal challenge of the US Open, the Major which bills itself as the toughest test in golf.

"It's like the anti-US Open here," McIlroy said. "It's like US Open rehab coming here. You're like, 'Oh, I can actually make some birdies. This is nice'."

Starting on the 10th hole, he began slowly with three straight pars before picking up birdies on the 13th, 15th and 18th holes to reach the turn at three under.

But his round caught fire down the stretch. He drilled a wedge from the fairway on the par-four first to six feet to set up a birdie, before rolling in a 13-foot birdie putt at the third hole to move to five under. He then reached the green in two on the par-five sixth hole and, although he missed his eagle putt, he tapped in for birdie.

McIlroy followed that with a 47-foot monster putt for birdie on the seventh to move to seven under, and another superb chip to two feet set up a birdie on the last.

The 33-year-old has emerged as one of the most vocal supporters of the PGA Tour in recent weeks as golf grapples with the turmoil caused by the rise of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series.

He insists, however, that the off-course controversy - and his staunch advocacy for the PGA Tour - is not a distraction.

"I feel fine," he said. "I get asked questions, I answer questions, and I move on with my life. What the other guys do doesn't affect me."

McIlroy played with a cold he caught from his young daughter but said "energy levels are OK".

He added: "I'm feeling a little under the weather, but it's just concentration at this point. I've got three more rounds left... I'm going to put everything into it."

He was joined at the top of the leaderboard by American J. T. Poston, who birdied his final hole for his own bogey-free round.

The leaders are one shot clear of Xander Schauffele and Scotland's Martin Laird, who both shot seven-under 63s.

A group of three Americans - Charles Howell III, Webb Simpson and Patrick Cantlay - are a further shot back on 64. Matthew NeSmith and Australia's Cameron Davis are also firmly in the hunt after shooting 65s.

