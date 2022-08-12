McIlroy applauds court decision on LIV golfers

MEMPHIS (Tennessee) • Rory McIlroy welcomed Tuesday's court decision that prevented three players suspended by the US PGA Tour for joining LIV Golf from competing in the lucrative FedExCup play-offs, saying that the competition can now go ahead without unnecessary distractions.

A US District Court Judge denied Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford's request for a temporary restraining order against the ban that would have allowed them to compete in the play-offs, which kicked off yesterday in Memphis.

"From my vantage point, common sense prevailed and I thought it was the right decision," McIlroy said on Wednesday ahead of the first round of the FedEx St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.

"And now that that has happened, I think it just lets us focus on the important stuff, which is the golf, and we can all move forward and not have that sideshow going on for the next few weeks."

The three players were among 11 golfers who filed an anti-trust lawsuit against the PGA Tour challenging the indefinite suspensions imposed by commissioner Jay Monahan on those who played in any of LIV Golf's first three events.

Four-time Major winner McIlroy, a two-time PGA Player of the Year and one of the most recognisable faces in the sport, has emerged as something of an unofficial spokesman for the PGA Tour in its public battle against the controversial Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf circuit.

The 33-year-old Northern Irishman said that he does not feel like it is his job to stick up for the PGA Tour but acknowledged that is the role he has found himself in.

The war of words between the rival tours and the criticisms of players who have reaped massive financial rewards for joining LIV Golf has helped McIlroy value his time on the course even more.

"When I get inside the ropes, it's like no one can get to me and it's really nice," he said.

"So it's actually made the golf part of it way more enjoyable and I sort of appreciate it a little bit more because of all the other stuff that's going on.

"If anything, it's probably helped my golf."

Two-time Major champion Justin Thomas agreed with McIlroy that golfers on the PGA Tour can now focus on their game.

"The only thing I really care about is this golf tournament and trying to play well and trying to win the FedExCup," he said.

"And to be honest, I just don't care about all that stuff that's going on.

"I just want to play golf and stop worrying about it."

