McIlroy and Conners take Route 66 for early lead

ORLANDO • Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy shot a six-under 66 on Thursday and was tied for the lead with Canada's Corey Conners, after the opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

Long-drive sensation and US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau was alone in third at five under.

Jason Kokrak, South Korea's An Byeong-hun and Colombian Sebastian Munoz were tied for fourth at four under.

McIlroy's last victory was at the 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions in China and he last won on US soil at the Tour Championship at Atlanta that same year.

"I feel like you don't have to do anything special to shoot a good score here," said the four-time Major champion, who won in Orlando in 2018.

"You can be really conservative off the tees if you want to be. There's a bunch of irons that you can hit off tees.

"Take care of the par fives - I think the toughest thing about this course is the par threes and I played them in three under today. So that was a bonus."

Defending champion Tyrrell Hatton of England struggled, shooting a 77 that included bogeys on three of his final five holes.

The LPGA Tour's Drive On Championship got under way in Ocala, Florida, an hour's drive from Orlando, with American Nelly Korda in three-way tie for the first-round lead.

The world No. 3 won the Gainbridge LPGA event last weekend and, despite admitting to fatigue, is the favourite to win back-to-backs.

"I took Monday off, did laundry, drove up here, got tested (for Covid-19)," the 22-year-old said. "But I was actually really tired."

LPGA DRIVE ON C'SHIP Day 3: StarHub Ch204, tomorrow, 3.30am

Compatriots Jennifer Kupcho and Austin Ernst also shot five-under 67s to join her at the top of the leaderboard.

Among a group of 10 at three under is Korda's older sister Jessica and they both enjoyed playing together in the same pairing.

"It was fun," the 28-year-old Jessica said. "She (Nelly) was making birdies on top of me and I was like, 'Come on, let me have one'."

REUTERS