McIlroy aims for winner's high-five

PONTE VEDRA (Florida) • For Rory McIlroy, there are good and bad top-five finishes, but anything other than victory at this week's Players Championship would be a disappointment as he looks to become the first man to retain his title at golf's unofficial fifth Major.

It has been a remarkably consistent PGA Tour season for the world No. 1, who has not finished outside the top five in five events starting from winning the season-ending Tour Championship last year.

But he will need the midas touch if he is to again bring home the Tour's flagship event, considering that the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods and Greg Norman had failed to do so.

"It is an opportunity for sure," McIlroy said on Tuesday night after practice at TPC Sawgrass. "I don't think you ever need an extra motivation when you come to this golf tournament, but to be the first one to defend here would be very cool.

"I'm sure people in the past had their chances to defend and finished well up there. I'd love to give myself a chance.

"If I can keep playing the way I've been playing and get myself into contention on Sunday, it would be something extra to play for."

He arrives at the Pete Dye masterpiece course coming off one of those bad top-five results after seeing his chance for a win at last weekend's Arnold Palmer Invitational disappear with a wobbly final round, a four-over 76 dropping him into a tie for fifth.

But his fifth consecutive top-five finish in his past seven events across the globe helped him retain top spot in the world rankings, where he has spent 100 weeks throughout his career - a feat surpassed only by Woods and Norman. His No. 1 spot will be up for grabs this week, with big-hitting Spaniard Jon Rahm and American Brooks Koepka in with a shout.

With a win, Koepka can regain the top ranking if fellow four-time Major champion McIlroy finishes worse than 45th.

Rahm can reach golf's summit for the first time with a win or a runner-up finish, depending on where McIlroy and Koepka end up, and it is "a goal" he is aiming for.

Aware of the chasing pack, McIlroy referenced his roller-coaster play at Bay Hill last week and how he needed to show more consistency this weekend.

"I got out early on Thursday morning and shot 66 and then sort of hung on for the rest of the week," the Northern Irishman added. "And then there're other weeks where you just don't have it at all.

"So yeah, there are such things as good and bad top fives, and last week was probably on the bad end of the spectrum."

However, Webb Simpson, the 2018 winner, feels McIlroy is still the man to beat as "his bad play and bad stretches are better than most guys out here".

"He's already created the opinion that he's going to go down as one of the great players ever in golf," the American said.

"He's one of those guys that you expect to be in contention every week."

