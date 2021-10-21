Matsuyama the star, says Schauffele in Japan return

TOKYO • Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele makes his return to Japan this week, but admitted yesterday that Hideki Matsuyama is the man the home spectators will be clamouring to see.

The duo will form the signature group when the Zozo Championship tees off today at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, near Tokyo.

They will be joined by Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Pan Cheng-tsung of Chinese Taipei as the PGA Tour returns to Asia for the first time since the pandemic with the US$10 million (S$13.4 million) event.

"Obviously Hideki's the hometown boy and the hometown hero," said world No. 5 Schauffele, whose Taiwanese mother grew up in Japan and whose grandparents still live in the country.

"If the Olympics were in Japan for the rest of my life and I won every time, Hideki would still be the No. 1 guy. Us two playing in a group together will bring out as many people as possible and they'll just be happy to watch some good golf."

The 27-year-old American, who also won the Ryder Cup last month, added that winning the Zozo Championship would be a huge honour for his family.

"Winning here would be really cool. It would be really special to sort of win twice in Japan, especially since I don't live here," he said. "I'm going to do my best."

Masters champion Matsuyama, the world No. 19, will be itching to achieve success on home turf after being runner-up in the inaugural Zozo Championship two years ago, when Tiger Woods won an 82nd PGA Tour title to match Sam Snead's record.

"Being in contention with Tiger was quite an experience for me," said the 29-year-old. "I was just not good enough at that time but I learnt course management from him."

He was distraught after being pipped to an Olympic medal in his home Olympics, after Pan emerged from an epic seven-way play-off for the bronze, which also featured British Open champion Collin Morikawa.

There were no crowds to lift Matsuyama on that occasion, but with 5,000 a day allowed this week, as long as they wear masks, it should be a different atmosphere.

World No. 3 and two-time Major champion Morikawa, whose father is Japanese, thought it would be special with the crowds back.

"These are some of the best fans. For the Olympics, we didn't have anyone and it just felt dull," the 24-year-old said.

Last year's edition, won by Patrick Cantlay, was moved to California due to Covid-19 restrictions.

There had been speculation that it could be relocated again this year, after the other two tournaments on the PGA Tour's "Asian Swing" fell victim to the pandemic.

The CJ Cup - won by Rory McIlroy on Sunday - was moved from South Korea to Las Vegas. Shanghai's World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions, scheduled for next week, was cancelled for the second successive year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS