Matsuyama shuns LIV, Woods now at new low

INZAI, Japan - Hideki Matsuyama on Tuesday squashed rumours linking him to the breakaway LIV Invitational Golf Series by reaffirming his commitment to the PGA Tour.

Several top stars including two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson and British Open champion Cameron Smith have defected to the Saudi-backed circuit, which offers the richest prize purse in the sport's history at US$25 million (S$35.9 million) for each tournament.

There has been talk over the past few months that Matsuyama would also jump ship to LIV but, ahead of his Zozo Championship title defence from Oct 13-16, he said he was happy to remain on the PGA Tour.

"I'm a member of the PGA Tour - the players who left did so because they thought it was the right thing to do, so I can't say anything about them," said the 30-year-old Japanese, who won the 2021 event with a stunning eagle on the final hole.

"I am playing on the PGA Tour and I want to continue doing my best here."

Matsuyama, who became Japan's first men's Major winner when he won the 2021 Masters, is facing a stacked field, including Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Xander Schauffele and fellow American Collin Morikawa, and rising South Korean Kim Joo-hyung, at the Narashino Country Club.

The US$11 million Zozo Championship will be held in front of a full gallery for the first time since 2019, when the event debuted .

With no attendance restrictions this time - the crowd was curbed in 2021 due to Covid-19 regulations - the first PGA Tour tournament in Japan is expecting the return of thousands of fans and Matsuyama is looking forward to the home support.

"It's great to be back as the defending champion," he said.

"I've really been impressed the last couple of days, they were practice days but still lots of people came out and cheered us on.

"And I know there are going to be even more come Thursday and over the weekend.

"Hopefully, I can play my best and give everyone something to root for."

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods, who won the inaugural Zozo event for his 82nd PGA Tour victory - equalling Sam Snead's 54-year-old record - sank to a career-low 1,206th in the world golf rankings released on Monday.

The 15-time Major champion did not travel to Japan as he continues his hiatus from the sport since missing the cut at July's British Open at St Andrews in Scotland.

