Matsuyama relishing fresh opportunity

JACKSONVILLE • Twelve months ago, Hideki Matsuyama fired a career low nine-under 63 at TPC Sawgrass to lead the first round of the Players Championship, only for the PGA Tour's flagship tournament and the unofficial "fifth Major" to be cancelled hours later due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tour was shut down for three months thereafter and the Japanese regrets not utilising the break better, lamenting "wasted time" and citing Bryson DeChambeau, who re-emerged all bulked up before powering his way to two eye-catching wins, including the US Open, and last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational.

But world No. 23 Matsuyama will get another crack at the US$15 million (S$20.2 million) star-studded event, which starts today. The five-time PGA Tour winner is not spending time thinking what may have happened if last year's tournament was not disrupted, choosing instead to look forward to challenging for one of golf's most prestigious titles.

"I was able to play well last year but all of us were put in a pretty difficult position at that moment. I'm just looking forward to another opportunity to play well and compete," said Japan's most successful golfer.

His track record at TPC Sawgrass, often regarded as the purest test in golf, suggests he can contend again. He was tied-eighth in 2019 and joint-seventh in 2016, registering three other top-25 finishes in six appearances.

This season, he has one top-10 and five top-25 finishes, including second place at the Houston Open, and he longs to end a four-year winless drought.

"It is on my list of tournaments I hope to win one day and if that's something I'm able to accomplish, I'll be extremely happy," he said.

"Day by day, my game is improving and I feel good about my chances of winning this year."

Another Asian hopeful here is South Korea's Kim Si-woo.

In 2017, the then 21-year-old became the youngest winner of the event, but he is hoping it will not remain the biggest highlight of his PGA Tour career.

He is only the second Asian golfer after countryman K.J. Choi in 2011 to clinch the Players Championship but a mixture of injuries and indifferent form saw the world No. 54 take nearly four more years to secure his third PGA title at The American Express at PGA West in January.

4 Years since Hideki Matsuyama last won, at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2017.

He is hoping the good times will keep rolling from now and when he steps into the winners' locker room at TPC Sawgrass today, it will bring back happy memories.

"It is very special. I feel the Players is a major tournament. When I played here for the first time, it was a very special feeling. K.J. won as the first Korean and I had the next victory. It means a lot to me," he said.

"I'm very proud of the youngest title, especially when it's hard to do that at my age. I hope nobody breaks my record and I want my name to be remembered as a household name for golfers."

Despite England's Danny Willett withdrawing on Tuesday after testing positive for Covid-19, the Players Championship is set to have the biggest crowd of any PGA Tour event this year so far, with approximately 8,000 fans daily or 20 per cent of capacity.

