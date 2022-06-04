Matsuyama out of Memorial after club infraction

WASHINGTON • Hideki Matsuyama was disqualified from the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament in bizarre circumstances on Thursday, after officials found an illegal substance on his three-wood.

The former Masters champion was given his marching orders after it emerged that white correction fluid used to help centre the ball was used on the face of the club.

He was informed at the 10th tee of his violation of Rule 4.1(a), the use of a non-conforming club.

The infraction was brought to the attention of rules officials after photos of the doctored club were posted on social media.

"Those markings were placed there by his club guy to help with alignment," PGA Tour chief referee Steve Rintoul said. "Unfortunately, when we found out about it, Hideki was playing the second hole."

Rintoul said the Japanese was asked if he was carrying the club and whether he had used it.

A non-conforming club can be carried in a golfer's bag provided it is not used.

Rintoul said, however, that Matsuyama had acknowledged using the club off the first tee.

"The damage was done," he said. "One shot and it's a disqualification."

Rintoul added that while minor markings such as a "Sharpie dot here and there" would not influence the flight of the ball, the amount of white-out on Matsuyama's club exceeded what was allowed.

"It was actually quite thick on the face of the club," he said. "A Sharpie dot - the equipment standards people say a Sharpie dot is fine, it cannot influence the flight of a ball. But when you start applying that much material, that can take spin off a ball or can affect the flight, that's when they go to non-conforming."

Australian world No. 3 Cameron Smith was one of six players to shoot an opening five-under 67 to take a share of the lead at the Memorial. Cameron Young, Luke List, Davis Riley, South Korea's K.H. Lee and Canada's Mackenzie Hughes are tied with Smith.

The six co-leaders are one stroke ahead of Will Zalatoris, Denny McCarthy, Sahith Theegala and Wyndham Clark.

Matsuyama, 30, won the first of his eight PGA Tour titles at the Memorial in 2014.

At last year's Masters, he became the first Japanese golfer to win a men's Major championship. He is currently ranked No. 12 in the world rankings.

