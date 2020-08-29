Matsuyama leads in difficult conditions

CHICAGO • Japan's Hideki Matsuyama drilled a 67-foot birdie putt on his last hole to grab a one-stroke lead at the BMW Championship on Thursday, a day when only three players managed to break par.

His three-under 67 put him one clear of American Tyler Duncan and two ahead of Canada's Mackenzie Hughes, as players struggled with fast and firm conditions at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago.

"Greens were firm and playing really tough," Matsuyama said. "There's some water holes that you've got to avoid, but all in all, I played good and was able to stay out of trouble."

Trouble is exactly where many players found themselves in the second of three FedExCup Play-offs events, in which they are battling for a place in next week's Tour Championship.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, fresh off an 11-shot win in the play-offs opener and leading the season-long standings, hit just six fairways but still managed a 71.

"I'm happy with the score. I'm right there," said the two-time BMW champion.

"If I can get my bad round out of the way today and play three solid ones the next couple days, I'll be all right."

The third-ranked Justin Thomas, second in the FedExCup standings, and 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods, who needs a strong finish to make next week's tournament, both finished with three straight bogeys for 73s.

Asked whether any thought was put into not playing the round after major North American sports like the National Basketball Association halted play this week to protest racial injustice, Woods, who is half-black, said the decision was made to go ahead.

"I talked to the (PGA Tour) commissioner and they were on board," he added.

"So no, obviously there was talk about it because of obviously what happened, but we're all on board, on the same page."

On Thursday, the Tour said it would support any players who decide to protest in the wake of the police shooting of African-American Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last Sunday.

Cameron Champ, who is bi-racial, wore one white shoe and one black shoe with messages of support for the Black Lives Matter movement during his opening round of 77.

"I want to show my love," he said. "Black Lives Matter means all lives matter. Yes, all lives matter, but so do black lives."

