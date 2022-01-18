Matsuyama equals Tour record with Sony triumph

HONOLULU • Hideki Matsuyama on Sunday delivered a grandstand finish in a play-off against a luckless Russell Henley to lift his eighth career title at the Sony Open in Hawaii and equal K.J. Choi's record for the most number of titles by an Asian golfer on the PGA Tour.

The Masters champion rallied from five strokes back with nine holes remaining at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu to tie overnight leader Henley on 23-under 257 in regulation play.

He then thumped a spectacular three-wood approach from 276 yards on the 18th hole to inside of three feet for his winning eagle in extra time as American Henley struggled home with a bogey.

Matsuyama, who signed for a final round seven-under 63, was not able to see his approach which soared into the skies and against a setting sun.

But the roars of approval from the crowds around the green was enough indication to know he had delivered the knockout punch.

"To be honest I didn't even see it. But everybody started cheering and I knew it was good," said the 29-year-old Japanese.

His third victory in nine months, including the Masters and the Zozo Championship in October, pushed him to top spot in the latest FedExCup standings, and made him only the second Japanese winner at the Sony Open after Isao Aoki's historic feat in 1983.

He moved up to world No. 10 yesterday, the first time back among the top 10 since 2018.

After Henley found a fairway trap in the play-off hole, Matsuyama seized his moment with a perfect drive that split the fairway and then followed up with a precise second to close the deal.

"It was a perfect number for me for a cut three-wood, 276 yards left to right, follow wind. I knew the green was soft enough to hold it, and I was able to pull it off," he said.

"Russell was playing so beautifully the front nine but, at the turn, I was thinking, he can't keep this up, can he? I was able to birdie 10 and then a two-shot swing at 11 and then the game was on again.

"I was five back but I just put my head down and I was playing pretty well; I was three-under at the time, so I figured, well, if I could make a few more birdies maybe I can get back into it."

Matsuyama also credited the strong support he received from the galleries, which included a large number of Japanese fans, for pulling him through when he had his back against the wall.

"Yeah, even at the turn when I was five back, I could hear the cheers from my countrymen. That really spurred me on," he added.

"I feel great. To be able to win back-to-back with Zozo and here at the Sony, and especially on a course that I haven't really played that well... so I'm extra excited, extra happy because of that."

Since becoming the first Asian-born player to win the Masters, Matsuyama revealed he has been able to freewheel his game since the breakthrough.

"It has because the pressure of not winning a Major has been gone. I'll have my share of sake tonight," he said.

