Match-play fan Kim flies flag for Asia

AUSTIN (Texas) • South Korea's Kim Si-woo emerged as Asia's lone winner on day one of the US$12 million (S$16.3 million) World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event following a hard-fought two-up win over American Daniel Berger on Wednesday.

However, compatriot Im Sung-jae and Japanese debutant Takumi Kanaya suffered losses.

Kim, a three-time PGA Tour winner, raced to a four-up lead over the 17th seed Berger through seven holes at Austin Country Club before his rival cleaned up his act briefly by winning three straight holes around the turn to reduce the deficit to one-up.

Clinging on to his slender lead going into the last hole, Kim closed out the match with a five-foot birdie to set up an enticing showdown against England's Tyrrell Hatton, who beat South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout three and two in the other Group 13 match.

"I was four-up the front nine, so I was trying to finish earlier but Daniel played well on the back nine. It was tough the last six holes, kind of the pressure and everything. But I managed to hold off and had a good finish. Looking forward to tomorrow," said Kim, whose best finish was a fourth-round appearance here in 2018.

The 26-year-old is expecting a tough match against Hatton as he seeks to claim a spot on the International Team for the Presidents Cup slated for September.

He is presently ranked 14th on the team standings, with only the top eight earning automatic places when qualifying concludes in August.

"He's (Hatton) a good player, a good putter. However, I will just focus on my own game, and not on him," said Kim of his next match. "I like match play. It's more fun than normal because I don't have to be focused on every hole. If I lose a hole, just lose. It's fun to play match play."

Im headed straight to the practice range after a five and four beating at the hands of Ireland's Seamus Power, who never trailed and rattled in four successive birdies from the 11th to 14th holes to close out the match.

He now faces Keith Mitchell in a must-win second Group 4 match. Mitchell tied last year's FedExCup champion and fellow American, Patrick Cantlay, in an exciting match which leaves the group wide open.

Seventh seed Xander Schauffele, the Tokyo 2020 gold medallist cruised to a three and two victory over Kanaya, who next faces another American in Tony Finau.

Meanwhile, world No. 1 Jon Rahm romped to a four and two win over Colombia's Sebastian Munoz.

American Bryson DeChambeau, playing in his first event following a six-week injury layoff, got off to a rocky start but managed to tie his match against England's Richard Bland.

The result leaves DeChambeau and Bland trailing Talor Gooch in Group 9 after the American beat England's Lee Westwood three and two.

Since the tournament's inauguration in 1999, the best finish by an Asian golfer was achieved by Toru Taniguchi of Japan when he finished third in 2001 after he beat Ernie Els in the consolation match in Australia.

Elsewhere, Nelly Korda, the reigning Women's PGA Championship winner, will sit out the first Major of the season - next week's Chevron Championship - as the world No. 2 is recovering from a blood clot in her arm. No return date has been set for the Olympic champion.

