5,117

Days since Tiger Woods' last Masters victory in 2005 after beating fellow American Chris DiMarco in the first hole of a play-off.

3,954

Days since Woods won his 14th Major at the 2008 US Open, beating Rocco Mediate in a play-off at Torrey Pines despite an ailing left knee.

724

Days since Woods underwent a fourth back surgery on April 20, 2017.

81

ONE HARD SLOG To have the opportunity to come back like this, you know it's probably one of the biggest wins I've ever had for sure. It's got to be right up there, with all the things I've battled through. TIGER WOODS, on winning his fifth Green Jacket and 15th Major title, his first since 2008. HUNTING THE GOLDEN BEAR I felt for a long time he was going to win again. And you know, the next two Majors are at Bethpage, where he's won (2002 US Open), and Pebble Beach, where he's won (2000 US Open). So you know, he's got me shaking in my boots, guys. JACK NICKLAUS, 18-time Major winner, had been fishing in the Bahamas but caught the end of Woods' final round. AWESOME ROLE MODEL For him to go through what he had gone through and to come back and win is phenomenal to say the least. It means that anything is possible if you keep at it. JOSEPH SCHOOLING, Singapore's only Olympic champion and a big Tiger Woods fan, on what his victory meant to him as an athlete. LEGENDARY PRAISE Still speechless... I always knew my first trip to Augusta would be special... I had NO idea it would be this special!! Congrats @tigerwoods on your 5th!! MICHAEL PHELPS, retired American swimmer and most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 medals.

PGA Tour titles won by Woods, one behind Sam Snead's record of 82.

15

Major titles won by Woods, placing him three behind Jack Nicklaus' record 18. Walter Hagen won 11, Ben Hogan and Gary Player each won nine.

1

This was the first time he came from behind in the final round to win a Major.

1

He is the only player to hold all four Majors at the same time, winning the US Open, British Open and US PGA Championship in 2000 and the 2001 Masters.