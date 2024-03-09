Manassero holds slender lead in Jonsson Workwear Open

Updated
Mar 09, 2024, 11:37 PM
Published
Mar 09, 2024, 11:36 PM

Overnight leader Matteo Manassero of Italy held onto a one-shot lead after a steady 67 on Saturday at the Jonsson Workwear Open at the Glendower Golf Club in Johannesburg, despite not being able to match his scintillating second-round 61.

Manassero, 30, won the last of his four titles on tour in 2013 and could end his 11-year wait on Sunday as he sits on 20 under-par for the tournament, dropping only two shots in his first 54 holes.

He is one ahead of South African Shaun Norris, who bogeyed the last on Saturday and carded a 65, and Jordan Smith from England. The latter finished with three birdies to also finish seven under-par for the day.

A further shot back are home golfer Oliver Bekker (68) and Spain's Angel Hidalgo (67), both on 18 under-par. REUTERS

