Making a splash with major win

LOS ANGELES • Jennifer Kupcho's first win on the LPGA Tour was a Major breakthrough.

The American hung on through a nervy back nine on Sunday to win the Chevron Championship, the first women's golf Major of the year, by two shots at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

Kupcho entered the final round with a six-stroke lead, and her two-over 74 was just enough to stay ahead of the pack.

She posted a 14-under 274 for the week, two better than second-place and compatriot Jessica Korda, who was also chasing her first Major and posted a 69.

Kupcho, her husband and her caddie all made the traditional celebratory leap into Poppie's Pond near the 18th green, in what was the last such plunge.

The event will move to Houston next season, leaving its iconic home in the Californian desert after 50 years.

Before Sunday, Kupcho's most notable win came as an amateur, when she won the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2019. Despite two runner-up finishes and 11 top-10s since turning pro, her title drought had nagged at her, with the 24-year-old telling the Golf Channel broadcast that she had doubts whether her professional breakthrough would come.

"Yeah, for sure. I've been so close a couple of times, so it's just really hard sometimes, and here I am. It's really exciting," Kupcho said.

She was still stunned that first win came at a Major, with a first prize of US$750,000 (S$1.02 million) out of the US$5 million purse.

"A Major is crazy," Kupcho said.

She played her first seven holes in two-under before picking up a bogey at the par-three eighth, her second of the round.

Kupcho, ranked world No. 53 before the Chevron Championship, slipped back towards the pack with bogeys at Nos. 10, 13 and 14.

After recovering with a birdie at hole No. 15 that brought her to 16 under, she misfired on the par-three 17th tee, two-putting for bogey. At the par-five 18th hole, she made the green in three before three-putting for bogey, but by then the victory was in the bag.

"I came out just trying to shoot a couple under," Kupcho said.

"I had a six-stroke lead and I shot eight-under yesterday, so I figured if someone can do that, then they deserve to be in a play-off.

"That was really my mentality and that's what I was fighting for all day. Obviously, I didn't get there, but still pulled it out."

Korda, the sister of world No. 2 Nelly, was disappointed she could not win the last Major at Mission Hills but was still proud of her effort after fighting through back spasms that required medical attention in the middle of her round.

"I really wanted to win this one because I love this event," she said.

"Like I said, pretty bummed that we're leaving but I understand why. Excited for the championship going forward but this is just such an awesome place."

Taking third place was Slovenian 18-year-old Pia Babnik, who shot up the leaderboard on Sunday with a 66.

