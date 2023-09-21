Major champs Graeme McDowell, Charl Schwartzel headline International Series S’pore in Oct

SINGAPORE – Major champions Graeme McDowell and Charl Schwartzel will headline next month’s International Series Singapore, held from Oct 5-8 at Tanah Merah Country Club.

The US$2 million (S$2.74 million) event is the seventh leg of the 10-stop International Series organised by the Asian Tour in partnership with LIV Golf. The winner of the International Series Order of Merit will earn a place on the LIV Golf League in 2024.

McDowell, the 2010 US Open champion, finished joint-20th at the International Series England in August. He said: “My time at Close House was a great experience, and I’m looking forward to putting on another solid performance to give myself the chance to win my first International Series event.

“I have always enjoyed playing in Asia, so I am excited to get back to Singapore this year and to experience Tanah Merah for the first time.”

He will be joined by two of his LIV Cleek GC teammates in Bernd Wiesberger and Richard Bland.

Schwartzel, who won the 2011 Masters, had claimed the inaugural LIV Golf London event in June 2022. The South African veteran ended tied-13th in his most recent appearance at the International Series Qatar in February.

American Andy Ogletree, who boasts three International Series titles, including triumphs in Egypt in 2022 followed by Qatar and England in 2023, leads both the International Series and Asian Tour Order of Merits.

The 25-year-old said: “I’ve had the pleasure of participating in the LIV Golf League already, which is an experience I relished. As we enter the final leg of The International Series 2023 schedule, each event now holds immense significance in securing my spot for the upcoming year.”

Thailand’s Nitithorn Thippong was victorious last August at the Tampines Course and returns in great form after winning the Mandiri Indonesia Open in August.

He said: “After my victory on the Tampines Course last year, I believe I’ve unlocked the secret to performing exceptionally well on this course and I just can’t wait to return to Singapore and defend my title.”

The field also features Hideto Tanihara, who last weekend captured the ANA Open Golf Tournament on the Japan Golf Tour and Sadom Kaewkanjana, a two-time Asian Tour champion.

Post-pandemic, the Republic has seen a glut of top-level golf tournaments. In February, the DP World Tour held the Singapore Classic at Laguna National. A month later, the LPGA’s HSBC Women’s World Championship was held at Sentosa Golf Club.

March also saw the Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Team Series at Laguna while LIV Golf Singapore was played at Sentosa’s Serapong Course in April.