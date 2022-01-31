Maiden PGA Tour title crossed off Luke's List

LOS ANGELES • A little-known player on Tour, Luke List refused to give up on his dreams to win a title, and his hopes that his daughter would be proud of him one day.

That all came true on Saturday, when the American birdied the first play-off hole to beat compatriot Will Zalatoris in the Farmers Insurance Open, notching his first PGA Tour win on his 206th start.

List, 37, and ranked 151st in the world, delivered a sensational final round on the South Course at Torrey Pines, where his seven birdies included four in a row on the front nine and a 13-footer for the clubhouse lead at the 18th.

His six-under 66 put him at 15-under 273, and he had to wait a tense two hours to see if he would be caught, with Zalatoris, former world No. 1 Jason Day and current No. 1 Jon Rahm leading the charge.

"It feels unbelievable," said List, who celebrated with his son Harrison, who is seven months old, and wife Chloe as he held their three-year-old daughter Ryann.

"I've worked really hard and to just have my family here means the world to me, so my daughter could see that," he said. "It's all worth it for this moment."

Zalatoris, who started the day tied with Day for the lead, fired a one-under 71, moving to 15 under with birdies at the fifth and sixth and then parring his last 12 holes.

Despite an errant tee shot at the 72nd hole, he had an eight-foot putt for birdie and the win but ran out of steam. He and List headed back to the 18th tee to open the play-off with the light already fading on the California coast.

The duo found the right fairway bunker off the tee - their balls nestling inches apart.

Both blasted out into the fairway and, from there, List's masterful approach hit the green and curled toward the cup, leaving him a one-foot birdie putt.

"I was just hoping for a play-off, and once I got that opportunity, I just said, 'you know what, like I'm going to birdie this play-off hole whatever it takes'," said List, who earned an invitation to the Masters.

"I was super pumped."

He tapped it in, putting the pressure on Zalatoris, 25, whose putt - similar to the one he faced in regulation - did not threaten the hole.

"It was a lot of fun," said Zalatoris, still in search of a first Tour title. "I fought like hell all day."

Australia's Day (72) had moved to 15 under with a spectacular eagle at the par-four 14th, where he holed out from 118 yards out in the fairway.

But he bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17 before capping his round with a 10-foot birdie at the par-five 18th to finish in a tie for third with Rahm (71) and Cameron Tringale (70) on 274.

