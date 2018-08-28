'Mad scientist' is on a mission

NEW JERSEY • Bryson DeChambeau does not play golf casually. He fumes, frets and flips through geometric notes in a little book that bears his initials, BAD.

The American carries heavy bags under his eyes and has the look of a frenzied scientist buried in a laboratory. So with a sizeable lead down the stretch at the Ridgewood Country Club, it was an unusual position for DeChambeau.

The 24-year-old was not scratching and clawing for respect - as the world No. 12 says he has done throughout his career - but polishing up a week of pure domination.

He may be golf's truest iconoclast, with an unorthodox swing and a bag filled with irons and wedges all made the same size - about that of a seven-iron.

But he is also a two-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, having seized the Memorial Tournament in a play-off in June and now the Northern Trust tournament by four strokes in the first of four events in the FedExCup play-offs.

DeChambeau shot a two-under par 69 on Sunday for a four-day total of 18-under 266, which set a tournament record for par-71, while compatriot Tony Finau finished second with a 68 to go 14-under 270.

"I've been grinding and working really, really hard on my golf swing, and this golf course set up perfect for me," DeChambeau said. "I was able to go out there and execute shots to the level that I know I can."

Most of the sport's biggest names barely contended in the final round. Reigning PGA Championship and US Open winner Brooks Koepka shot a 69 to finish at 11-under 273, while world No. 1 Dustin Johnson fired a 68 to close at 10-under 274.

It was also another quiet closing round for Tiger Woods, who ended the week in a tie for 40th after carding a 70.

"Today I felt great from tee to green," said the former world No. 1. "I felt great over the putter. They just didn't go in."

While Woods will be among the top 100 in the FedExCup standings to advance to the Dell Technologies Championship at the TPC Boston on Friday, DeChambeau has designs on adding his name to the list of golf's elite.

He leads the FedExCup standings and has eight top-10 finishes this season. And, with his latest win, which has earned him a wildcard pick, DeChambeau made a strong case to be one of captain Jim Furyk's selections for the US Ryder Cup team.

Just two years ago, he attended the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine in Minnesota - as a fan.

"I wanted to experience what it would be like," DeChambeau said, before revealing that the desire to experience the real thing this year became his inspiration this week. "I'm a man on a mission," he added.

Woods might join him on the US team, but although the 42-year-old has made strides in his game since returning from spinal fusion surgery last year, the world No. 26 has yet to show he can put it all together over a week.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NY TIMES