MacIntyre wins Italian Open after play-off

ROME - Robert MacIntyre pointed to his "dogged attitude" after he beat US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick in a play-off to win the Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club on Sunday.

The Scot claimed his second win on the DP World Tour with a birdie on the first play-off hole.

Fitzpatrick, who had a one-shot lead heading into the final round, had joined MacIntyre in the playoff after birdying the 18th to finish on 14-under 270 but missed a similar putt on the same hole to allow MacIntyre to win the title.

"This means everything... I've hit two of the perfect golf shots into the last there. So much hard work went into this," said MacIntyre to Sky. "I've got a dogged attitude, never give up, I get punched but I punch back.

"At the start of the week, I didn't think this was going to be the one, the style of the golf course the way it was playing... but I felt so in control of my golf ball this week."

Rory McIlroy was Fitzpatrick's closest challenger after the third round but the Northern Irishman finished two shots off the pace after shooting three under.

MacIntyre is hoping to be in the 2023 Ryder Cup which will be played at the same course and a superb seven-under round on the final day helped him to victory.

He made six birdies and no bogey while shooting a remarkable 29 on the front nine which gave him a two-shot lead. However, from there his form dipped and that allowed Fitzpatrick to take the lead on the 16th.

England's Fitzpatrick then faltered and allowed MacIntyre to lead going into the clubhouse and, once the pair went into the play-off, the Scot replayed the 18th to perfection to claim the win.

AFP